Christofolie Izzi

Christofolie was a woman who centered her life on her family. They were her pride and joy and she was always sure to take care of her loved ones. She liked to tend to her flowers at her house and enjoyed reading when she wasn't caretaking. She was one of four wonderful sisters and her family would like to thank all of the members of the Krider, Shirk, and Yanahan families for their love and support. Christofolie has left her son, Richard with hope, love, and humor to deal with the days to come.