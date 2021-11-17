BLOOMINGTON — Christofolie Izzi, 98, of Bloomington, passed away November 7, 2021. She was born December 8, 1922, to John and Helen (Grigotapolos) Vagas.
Christofolie is survived by her son, Richard Izzi. She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Anthony Izzi; and sisters: Irene, Georgia, and Marge.
Christofolie was a woman who centered her life on her family. They were her pride and joy and she was always sure to take care of her loved ones. She liked to tend to her flowers at her house and enjoyed reading when she wasn't caretaking. She was one of four wonderful sisters and her family would like to thank all of the members of the Krider, Shirk, and Yanahan families for their love and support. Christofolie has left her son, Richard with hope, love, and humor to deal with the days to come.
A special thanks to cousins: Beverly, Betty, and John, for their counsel in the past years.
Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A private inurnment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.