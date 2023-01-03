March 10, 1938 - Dec. 31, 2022

STREATOR — Christine V. Whalen, 84, of Streator, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. Msgr. Philip Halfacre will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator. The rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. Burial will be in Lostlands Cemetery in rural Leonore.

Born March 10, 1938, in Streator she was the daughter of George and Mary (Novotney) Christoff. She married John J. Whalen on September 29, 1956, at St. Anthony Church in Streator.

She is survived by her husband, John J. Whalen of Streator; daughters: Michelle "Shelly" (Dave) Wampler of Ft. Myers, FL, and Melissa (Joe) Whalen-Smith of Streator; sons: Daniel (Angela) Whalen of Moline, IL, and Jay (Amber) Whalen of Streator; grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Luke) Guthrie of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Jenna (Ryan) Franks of Jacksonville, FL, Meghan (Jason) Ostergaard of Des Moines, IA, Elizabeth "Beth" (Mark) Mihlebach of Melbourne Beach, FL, Ryan (Sarah) Whalen of Bettendorf, IA, Joshua Whalen of Moline, Sarah Smith of Streator, Eliza Smith of Streator, Noah Welch of Bloomington and Tyler Whalen of Streator; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Maryann Pedelty of Streator, George (Rosemary) Christoff of Streator and Richard (Linda) Christoff of Florida; many nieces and nephews also survive,

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She attended the one room Central School of Blackstone and later St. Stephen's School. She graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1955.

She worked as a bookkeeper at the family business Christoff's Hardware and Appliance for 55 years from 1955-2010. As a true "Farmer's Wife" she assisted her husband and her family with all aspects of running the family farm. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking pies and cooking meals for her family. She also loved feeding everyone during the farming season around the large kitchen table.

She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore.

Memorials may be directed to the Livingston County Concert Association or the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Scholarship Fund.

