EUREKA — Christine Ruth Zipper, 66, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Loft Rehabilitation and Care Center in Eureka, IL.

She was born on December 24, 1955, in Spring Valley, IL, to Harris C and Lola (Hendricks) Burdette.

Survivors include her seven children: Cherie (Tony) Hall of McIntosh, NM, Frannie Farney of Delavan, IL, Roy Crutcher of Pontiac, IL, John (Julie) Crutcher of Delavan, IL, Joseph Barnett, Christopher Barnett, both of South Carolina, and Michelle (Chuck) Biesecker of Colorado Springs, CO; twenty-two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother Harvey N (Evelyn) Burdette of Pekin, IL; two sisters: Susan Burdette or Hemet, CA, and Cheryln (John) Strauch of Washington, IL.

Her parents and one brother, Harris C. Burdette; and faithful dog companion Louie all preceded her in death.

Christine enjoyed working in her flower garden and crocheting. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Cremation has been accorded. Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois, Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit ww.peoriafuneral.com.