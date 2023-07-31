Feb. 10, 1968 - July 28, 2023

KINGMAN, Arizona — Loving memory of Christine Michelle Tubbs, who died on July 28, 2023. She was born on February 10, 1968, in Bloomington, IL. Christine's passing leaves a void in the hearts of her loved ones.

She is survived by her mother, Deborah Lee, of Estero, FL and her father, Jeff Secord (Carol), of Bloomington, IL; he also leaves behind her sisters: Sally (Mark) Brumfield of Fort Myers, FL, Hilary (James) Secord of Bloomington, and Wendy (John) Secord of Mesa, AZ; Christine's nieces: Dani, Peyton, Haylie; and nephew, Doug held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorothy and Daniel McShane and Dolly and Jack Secord, but she will be fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Christine was known for her exceptional intelligence, but she also struggled with debilitating mental illness throughout her life. Today, her family finds solace in knowing she has found peace. They offer their prayers and empathy to the millions of people around the world who continue to battle addiction and mental health challenges. May Christine's memory serve as a reminder of the importance of compassion and support for those facing similar struggles. Rest in peace, Christine Michelle Tubbs.

The family requests that remembrances be donated to The Children's Protection Network or NAMI.