Sept. 7, 1950 - Jan. 12, 2023
BLOOMINGTON - Christine Lynn Welch, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on January 12, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Christine was born on September 7, 1950, to Harry C. and Faye Corinne (Wolff) Davis. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children: Elise (Michael) Wallo and Vicki (Steve) Trimpe; five grandchildren: Lauren and Alex Wallo, Anna, Rachel and Rebecca Trimpe; one great-grandson on the way; three siblings: Steve Davis, Geoff (Kay) Davis, Barb (Gary) Zeman; three nieces; and two beloved cats, Sunny and Spencer.
Christine was a nurse and grief specialist at Carle BroMenn Regional Medical Center for more than 30 years before she retired.
In her free time Christine was an expert seamstress and enjoyed needlepoint.
Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be held an hour prior.
Her graveside service will immediately follow the funeral at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
