Oct. 6, 1949 - Sept. 12, 2022

CARLOCK — Christine Lee Mueller, 72, of Carlock, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8:53 p.m. at her home.

A funeral service officiated by Reverend Bryan Burris, will take place Monday, September 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Carlock Christian Church. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the church.

Christi was born October 6, 1949, in Peoria to Keith and Grace Metzger. They preceded her in death. She married Ned Mueller on September 23, 1969, in Peoria. He survives.

She is also survived by two daughters: Amy Beth Mueller of Eureka, and Tracy Lyn (Greg) Pujia of Lone Tree, CO; four grandchildren: Alexandra Grace (Kameron) Carpenter, Alexa Pujia, Jaden Pujia and Dante Pujia; one great-granddaughter, Zoey Carpenter and a second great-granddaughter on the way. She is also survived by one brother, Bradford (Susan) Metzger of Flower Mound, TX; and two sisters: Kari (Thomas) Miller of Tucson, AZ, and Kimberly (Joseph) Maiorello of Palatine, IL.

Christi was a dedicated homemaker, loving wife, nurturing mother and an extraordinary Nana. Christi loved her family more than anything and was known as the glue that held her family together. She lived a selfless life serving others and seamlessly placed a smile on the face of anyone whose path she crossed. Christi loved to travel with her family. She especially loved her trips to Bar Harbor, ME, Denver, CO, and the Red Rocks Resort in Summerlin, NV. She will be missed beyond measure.

Memorial contributions may be left to CureSMA in honor of her great-granddaughter with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.