March 27, 1940 - July 19, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Mattie Christine Goodman, age 83, of Bloomington, passed away July 19, 2023, at Heritage Health Care, Normal.

She was born March 27, 1940, Bloomington, IL. The Daughter of Jack and Bessie(Emmert) Gibson. She attended Bloomington High School, She Married Gene Goodman on July 14, 1956.

She retired from Chestnut Health systems after many years in 2009.

She is survived by daughters: Christie Goodman of Arizona, Sandy Goodman of Tennessee; son, David(Lisa) Goodman of Bloomington; and daughter, Nancy of Oklahoma; grandchildren: Benjamin Goodman of Bloomington, Alicia Goodman (Adam Heinrich) of Normal.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, Gene; her parents, Jack and Bessie Gibson; three brothers: Leon, Bill and Eugene; one sister, Virginia Menken.

Visitation will be August 9, 2023, at 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at ST. John's Lutheran Church 1617 E. Emerson St. Bloomington. Inurnment will be at St. Johns Columbarium at the Church.