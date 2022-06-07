Nov. 24, 2019 - June 1, 2022

SECOR — Christian Joseph Cernek, 2, of Secor, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born November 24, 2019 in Peoria to Jacob and Samantha (Zehr) Cernek.

Surviving are his parents, Jacob and Samantha Cernek of Secor; two brothers: Elias and Micah; two sisters: Ember and Hannah; grandparents, Alan (Joan) Zehr of Graymont, IL, Dean (Kristine) Cernek of Peyton, CO; great-grandparents, Warren Joseph (Norma) Zehr of Normal, IL, Melvin (Glenna) Rocke of Lexington, IL, Dean (Jane) Cernek of Gratiot, WI, George (Vee) Miller of Mountain Home, AR; aunts and uncles: Aaron (Megan) Zehr of Eureka, IL, Jenny (Sean) Gilbert and Jesse (Todd) Wood both of Peyton, CO; and his cousins: Kaitlyn, Levi, Melanie, Thia and Timmy.

Christian was an energetic, charming little boy. He had the most beautiful blue eyes and smile. He made friends everywhere he went. If you came over to his home, he'd take your hand immediately and insist on showing you his bedroom. You couldn't say no to his sweet smile. He was adored by his siblings and they loved to drag him along in their adventures. Christian loved to be outside, either on the tractor with his daddy, playing in the dirt and rocks or just running around with his siblings. But, he also loved doing puzzles, which he was extremely good at for his age, and driving his trucks all over the house.

Even with four siblings, Christian loved to share. He was always so kind to share his snacks, whether you wanted some or not. Christian's final act was to share the gift of life with others through "Gift of Hope." So, cover those families with your prayers as they receive the organs they so desperately needed. Even though we didn't get our miracle, they are getting theirs. His body may be gone, but his soul is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It is through his death on the cross that we will see Christian again in eternal life. We aren't sure why God took him, but we are trusting in God's sovereignty.

Christian's passing leaves a hole in the heart of everyone who knew him. We trust that Christian's passing will reignite your passion for Christ and for your family. We take comfort in Jesus and see his love for children in Matthew 9:14. Jesus said to "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." May we all have faith like that of a child from this moment on.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Eureka Bible Church (1452 Church Rd, Eureka, IL 61530). A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Eureka Bible Church. Pastor Aaron Zehr and Pastor Dean Cernek will officiate. Burial will be in Waldo Cemetery in Flanagan, IL. Livestream of the funeral service will be at https://vcloud.blueframetech.com/broadcast/embed/395891. Ruestman-Harris funeral home in El Paso is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to his family through Eureka Bible Church.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharris.com.