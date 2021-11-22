DANVERS — Christi Ann Klein, 60, of Danvers, passed away at home on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 8:18 AM.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 4:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bloomington.

Otto Argo Calvert Funeral Home in Danvers is handling arrangements.

Christi was born September 10, 1961, in Bloomington to Charles and Mary Ann (Lehmann) Barker. She married Ronald Klein on July 7, 1978, in Bloomington. He survives. She is also survived by her children: Geri Swanberg of Carmine, IL, Austin (Kirstie) Klein of Normal, Brandon (Lindsey) Klein of Heyworth; her mother Mary Ann Doyle of Dallas, TX; ten grandchildren: Dylan, Breanna, Hannah, Brooklyn, Brodie, Riley, Logan, Hallie, Vanessa and Tara Jane; one sister Martha (Jonathan) Ligon of Chicago; and one brother Bruce (Debbie) Barker of KY.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles Barker, one brother Wally Barker and one sister Vicki Barker.

Christi loved her family. Especially her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed her horses.

Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.