June 15, 1953 - July 6, 2022

LAROSE — Christ R. Egli, 69, of LaRose, passed away at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a celebration of life service will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca, IL, with Pastor Mark Gruden officiating. Military rites will follow. Visitation will be 1:00 PM to until time of service on Saturday at the memorial home.

Christ was born June 15, 1953, in Peoria, IL the son of Chris and Fayetta Flynn Egli Sr. He married Kristina Herrmann on March 17, 1989, in St. Louis. She survives along with three children: Shannon (Holli) Egli of Peoria, LeAnna Egli of Normal, and Alexander Egli of LaRose; two brother: Randy (Kathy) Egli of Cazenovia, and Steven Egli of Spring Bay; one sister, Kathi (Robbie) Lear of Washburn; six grandchildren: Emily, Ashley, Genevieve, Maxwell, Elaenor, and Winston; and one great-granddaughter, Clarice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister Christina.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, LaRose and was a US Army veteran having been stationed in Korea. He was a truck driver for Bernardi Foods for 33 years. He loved riding his motorcycles and camping. Christ was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.