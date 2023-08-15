June 1, 1954 - Aug. 11, 2023

MCLEAN — Chrisann J. Tallis, 69, of McLean, passed away at home Friday, August 11, 2023.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Chrisann at a later date.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Chrisann was born in Streator, IL, on June 1, 1954, to Kenneth and Alice Sedlock Jaegle. She married the love of her life, Jay Tallis on June 26, 1982, in Streator.

She leaves her husband; and two daughters: Rebecca Tallis and Katherine Tallis, both of Palatine, IL. She has one granddaughter who was named after her, Crisanta Cervantes. She also leaves behind her two sisters: Dianne Cheak and Marie (Pat) Cheak both of Carbondale; three brothers: James (Kathryn) Jaegle of Streator, Charles (Sharon) Jaegle, of Lincoln, and Arthur Jaegle of Streator.

She was preceded in death by one niece, Erin Cheak; and one brother-in-law, Michael Cheak.

Chrisann loved cooking and was famous for her cherry pies and French bread. She had a passion for dunking toast and fixing any ailment with Vicks vapor rub. She also loved her community and worked alongside her husband, Dr. Jay Tallis for over forty years as the manager of American Vision Center in Bloomington, IL. Chrisann had a passion for flowers and gardening along with beekeeping and held multiple degrees in both Floral Design and Horticulture.

She was a very active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington, where she oversaw the Alter decorations for many years and part of the Secular Franciscans.

She will be missed dearly by everyone who had opportunity to meet her.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.