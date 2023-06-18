May 21, 1953 - June 13, 2023

HEYWORTH — Chris (Linda Christine) Strange, 70, of Heyworth, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 12:35 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Chris was born in Bloomington, IL, on May 21, 1953, to George and Norma (Maltby) Wilkins. She married Sam Strange on December 29, 1972, in Clinton. He survives.

She is also survived by three children: Jeremy (Ashley) Strange of Orland Park, IL, Casey (Jessica) Strange of Bloomington, Hillary (Justin) Gordon of Tega Cay, SC; and five grandchildren: Nic, Luc, Jake and Zach Strange and Myles Gordon. She was preceded in death by her father George; and brother, Ed Wilkins. Her mother, Norma, survives, as well as her half-sister, Sally Boeving.

Chris was a member of Eastview Christian Church in Normal. She loved the Lord and could be found every morning pouring over her Bible. Chris enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She loved to sing and was always singing along to music in the car or at church. She was known for her amazing caramel corn and homemade caramels.

Chris drove a school bus for thirty-six years and was the director of Transportation for the last fifteen years in Heyworth School District. She retired in 2022.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Eastview Christian Church on July 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Eastview Christian Church.

