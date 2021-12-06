BLOOMINGTON — Cheryl Lynn (Cummings) Spaid passed away peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021 with her family by her side at the age of 74.

Cheryl was born on April 20, 1947 to William and Mardell (Sarnes) Cummings in Pontiac, IL, both preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Saunemin High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University. Cheryl taught Home Economics for several years and later retired from the State of Illinois as a Licensing Representative for DCFS.

She is survived by two sisters: Linda (Dick) Moran of Sandwich, IL and Lori (Henry) Eppel of Eustis, FL; three exceptional sons: Aaron Culbertson of Rantoul, Adam (Casie) Culbertson of Tinley Park and Nathan (Nicole) Culbertson of Metamora. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Emma, Jackson, Cory, Troy, Maya and Bradley Culbertson.

Cheryl was an avid doll collector, she enjoyed having her hands in the dirt planting and tending to her beautiful flower gardens, she enjoyed collecting antiques, she was active in her beloved church St. John's Lutheran of Bloomington and an active member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a very talented seamstress most of her life and created many beautiful things.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center for Prevention of Abuse Adult Protective Services or St. John's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements will be made by Calvert & Metzler in Bloomington with services being held at St John's Lutheran. The visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m., service 10:30 a.m. with a private burial to follow.

