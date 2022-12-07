March 31, 1951 - Dec. 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Cheryl L. Fike, 71, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home.

Her memorial Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Jeff Windy and Deacon Al Lundy officiating. Entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Mausoleum, Bloomington.

Cheryl was born March 31, 1951, in Fairmont, MN, the daughter of Rodney and Marjorie Mills Edwards. She married William C. Fike, Jr. on June 12, 1971, in Bloomington.

Surviving are her husband Bill, Bloomington; son, Joseph (Colleen) Fike, Oak Ridge, NJ; daughter, Carmen (Nick) Keist, Normal; three grandchildren: Maggie Fike, Mickie Fike and Amos Keist; three siblings: Karen (Paul) McKinney, Hudson, Dennis (Joann) Edwards, Mapleton and Doug Edwards, Normal; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cheryl graduated from Bloomington High School in 1969, and attended Illinois Community College. She worked at the McLean County Law & Justice Center and for various judges, retiring in 2013.

Cheryl was very involved at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, serving as Sacristan for six years and member and past President of the Altar & Rosary Society.

Cheryl loved to travel, do puzzles, and Sudoku and was an avid reader. She was a loving wife and mother, and an amazing grandmother.

The family would like to thank OSF Hospice, especially Jan Crawford and Donna Redding for all their care and support during Cheryl's illness.

