Aug. 25, 1955 - Nov. 21, 2022

NORMAL — Cheryl Ann McComb, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on November 21, 2022, surrounded by family.

Only daughter of the late W. A. and Mary M. (Henderson) Irwin, she married Kevin McComb September 4, 1976, in Charleston. He preceded her on September 10, 2020, and was a friend of Bill W. She attended Tuscola elementary schools and is 1973 Charleston HS graduate; and she is Mattoon Lakeland College AAS grad.

Cheryl's survivors are all reside in Illinois, and include her son, Timothy (Courtney) McComb, Minier; and daughter, Heather (Justin) Beeman, Normal. Cheryl loved children, especially her Beeman grandchildren: Logan, Claire, Chloe. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Gregg (Joann) McComb, Minooka. Survived by her brothers: William (Polly), Centralia; James; Donnie (Mary), all of Charleston; Richard (Doretta), Bloomington; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation honoring Cheryl will be on Saturday, December 10, 2022, beginning 9:30 AM, followed by an 11:30 AM Celebration of Life at Network Bible Fellowship, 1717 RT Dunn Drive, Suite 203-204 (back of building), Bloomington 61701. Memorials to her family.

Cheryl is greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her, her love, and quiet strength.