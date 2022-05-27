BLOOMINGTON — Cheryl Ann Brucker, 73, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 6:04 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life remembering Cheryl will be held at a later date.

Cheryl was born in Illinois, a daughter of A. Wayne and Emma Gene Brucker.

She is survived by a brother, Allen (Karen) Brucker; a sister-in-law, Victoria Brucker; one niece, two nephews, three great-nephews, one great-niece; as well as many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Warren Brucker.

She attended schools in Illinois and California, and Pasadena City College in Pasadena, CA. She was an independent lady and lived in the moment. She was a successful salesperson. She sold oil to gas stations for a long time and then switched to selling medical thermographic supplies. After retiring and moving back to Illinois, Cheryl was often volunteering at a local food pantry.

She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.