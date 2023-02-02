April 29, 1946 - Jan. 29, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Cheryl A. Welch, 76, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Paul Welch, with whom she shared 24 years of marriage before his passing in June 2004.

Cheryl was born April 29, 1946, to R.C. and Dodie Wombacher of Peoria, IL. She was raised in Bloomington after the Wombacher family relocated their Anheuser-Busch beer distributing business, B & J Sales. Cheryl was a 1964 Bloomington High School graduate and went on to study education at Illinois State University, earning her bachelors degree in 1969. She began her career as a speech pathologist in Tazewell County before pursuing her interest in sales. She sold advertising for the Pantagraph, then took on a sales role at B & J Sales. In addition, she did some modeling for local businesses.

Cheryl's most cherished job, however, was being a mother to her two children. She loved being involved in her kids' school activities and sports. She was very creative, oftentimes crafting family Halloween costumes. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, hosting get-togethers, and cooking. She was an amazing mother and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Carrie (Brandon) Welch of Normal; her son, Reed (Heather); and grandchildren: Olivia and Jack Welch of St. Louis; and her brother, Bobby Wombacher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Welch; and parents, R.C. and Dodie Wombacher.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Beck Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Brain Foundation (www.americanbrainfoundation.org); or The Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).