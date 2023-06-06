April 19, 1962 - June 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Cheryl A. Lusher Donovan, 61, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:32 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, and one hour prior to services on Friday, both at the memorial home.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Cheryl was born on April 19, 1962, in Bloomington, to James R. and Anna Mae Hall Lusher.

Surviving are her children: Courtney (Maria) Lusher, Amber Thompson, Zachary Mason, Chris Lusher, and Chelsea (Chris Simmons) Lusher; grandchildren: Armoni, Aria, Alayah, Cayson, and Gio. She is also survived by nephews: Jared and Jordan Murrell and the Anderson family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Lusher.

Cheryl was a medical assistant at Carle BroMenn Medical Center for many years. Later she provided in-home care. She was a longtime member at Trinity Lutheran Church. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.