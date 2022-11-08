Chelsea De'Mornay Marshall

March 7, 1994 - Oct. 31, 2022

Chelsea De'Mornay "Belle" Marshall, was born in Natchez, MS, on March 7, 1994, to Marvin and Flora Marshall. She died in a car accident on October 31, 2022.

She is survived by her "precious jewels," Stori and Titus; her siblings; Sarah, Rochelle, S'Lene and Akenaten; her beloved aunt, Beulah and her Uncle John; her father, Marvin; step-mother, Nicole; and step brothers and sisters; many uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Flora Marshall.

Chelsea was a graduate of University High School, Normal, IL. She had been employed at the Bloomington Post Office. She had a bubbly and outgoing personality.

She was a member of Word of Life Family Church where she was loved and accepted.

Chelsea's Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., November 12, 2022, at Word of Life Family Church, 3501 Joshuatree, Bloomington, IL.

