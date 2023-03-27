Aug. 3, 1966 - March 16, 2023

STRAWN — Chellene L. Donnell, age 56, of Strawn, IL passed away at 8:48 PM on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her residence.

A service celebrating her life will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Anchor, IL. Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials be made to St. John Lutheran Church.

Private family inurnment will be in Malta Cemetery, Malta, IL.

Chellene was born August 3, 1966 in DeKalb, IL the daughter of Daniel and Michelle (Plapp) Donnell.

Surviving are her three children: Derek Roesch, Saybrook, IL, Nathaniel Nowlin, Saybrook, IL, Tylor Nowlin, Saybrook IL; five grandchildren: Karter Nowlin, Parker Sargeant, Adyson Defries, Layla Trhlik, Mylo Nowlin; brothers and sister-in-law: Danny and Kimberly Donnell, and Aladdin and Kacey Donnell; nephews: Zachary Donnell and Branden Donnell; nieces: ShelbiLynn Donnell and Karlee Donnell. Chellene is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Michelle Donnell.

Cremation arrangements provided by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

