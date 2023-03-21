May 3, 1931 - March 17, 2023

ELMWOOD — Charmaine E. Smith, age 91, of Elmwood, IL, passed away at 5:53 a.m. on March 17, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born May 3, 1931, in Roanoke, IL, and was preceded in death by her parents, Leo H. and Martha E. (DeLaval) Pruvost; her brother, Norman (Lynn) Pruvost of Los Alamos, NM; and her son, Rusty Blunier of Roanoke, IL.

Charmaine was married to Gaylord Blunier, of Roanoke in June of 1951, and later married to Clark Smith of Peoria in July of 1978. Surviving Charmaine are her daughter, Rebecca Duffield of Eureka, and her sons: Chris (Dee Ann) Bodine, Sean (Mandy) Duffield, and Spencer (Amy) Duffield; son, Michael (Kam) Blunier of Roanoke, and their sons: Adam (Katie) Blunier and Garret (Whitney) Blunier; and daughter, Jennifer Schupbach of Branson and her daughter, Audra Schupbach. She was also great-grandmother to Evelyn, Rhyan, Arthur, William, Annie, and Carla; and aunt to one niece, Chantal (Larry) Hopkins of New Mexico.

Charmaine was a woman of many talents and passions, who truly appreciated and enjoyed even the simplest moments of this life. She had a tender spot in her heart for nature and could often be found in her garden. Having a "green thumb," Charmaine could make anything and everything bloom, and she always enjoyed watching her rabbits and birds in her yard. When she wasn't outside enjoying nature, she could be found seated at an easel, sculpting table, piano, or sewing machine.

Charmaine was an accomplished artist and charter member of the Roanoke Art League and was even honored with her artwork being chosen for the Roanoke Centennial Logo. She was an incredibly talented baker and cook who took the time to educate and pass on her knowledge to her children and grandchildren, many of whom now share her passion.

She was gifted in music as a pianist, organist, and vocalist playing for many years at the Roanoke Methodist Church and singing in church and community choirs. Charmaine found the beauty in the large and the small in this life and she made a lasting impression on everyone she met, her family will never forget her, her animals will never forget her, even the flowers will remember her touch. She will be missed.

Cremation was accorded by Masons Funeral Home in Metamora, Illinois. Private graveside services to be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to help her furry friends at SAMS Stray Animal Midway Shelter at 328 S. Pinkerton Road, Hanna City, IL, 61536.