Charlotte Ruth Lighthall

Oct. 7, 1928 - April 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Charlotte Ruth (Lingenfelter) Lighthall, 93, of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

A private memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date. Charlotte will be interred at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Charlotte was born on October 7, 1928, in Canton, IL, the daughter of Ernest Bruce and Verna Lucille (Fairburn) Lingenfelter. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School and married John H. Lighthall on October 20, 1946. They moved to Bloomington and raised two children, Linda and Rob, and later added bonus-daughter, Kay, to the family. Charlotte and John were married for 50-years.

Charlotte worked as a book keeper and office manager for Norton-Rust Motors for many years. In retirement, she loved being a school "lunch lady" at Sheridan Elementary, and spending time with family. Charlotte enjoyed summers at Pana Lake with extended family and had a passion for fishing. She especially loved her annual fishing trip to Wisconsin with her brother Cliff. Charlotte was an avid crocheter and was always working on a baby blanket for someone she knew or trying to build up her stock in preparation for an upcoming craft show.

Family was incredibly important to Charlotte throughout her life, having hosted many dinners and get-togethers over the years. She was a cherished hub of information for extended family and helped keep everyone connected. Charlotte also adored the many wonderful friends she made in the neighborhood she lived in for over 60-years. She took great pride in her home and was incredibly proud to have been independent and driving into her 90s. Her quick wit, kindness, and positive outlook made an unforgettable impression on everyone she met.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beulah and brother Bob; husband, John; daughter, Linda; son, Rob; and grandson, Jason Lighthall.

She is survived by her brother, Clifford (Norma) Lingenfelter; sister, Carlene Hagenbuch; bonus-daughter, Kay (Kolostov) Thompson; daughter-in-law, Linda (Bosworth) Lighthall; granddaughters: Sunee Lighthall, Rachel (Robert) Gomez, and Emily (Scot) Grunloh; grandson, Derek (Hilary) Thompson, and great-grandchildren: Lily Woith, Johnny Grunloh, Olivia Lighthall, Laine and Hunter Thompson; several cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the wonderful nursing and technician staff at OSF St. Joseph hospital and hospice, and at Heritage Health in Bloomington, who's kindness and extra care for Gram was so appreciated.