HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Arkansas — Charlotte N. Martin, 88, gained her wings on Monday afternoon, February 21, 2022 in Elijah's Place at Mount Carmel Community in Hot Springs Village, AR. She was born June 22, 1933 in Hoopeston, IL, to the late Richard and Leah Nelson.

Char was a sweet sweet woman who was loved and adored by all who knew her. For a woman so small in stature, she had a big heart, and spent lots of time volunteering in both Illinois, where she and her doting husband Norm raised their family, and Arkansas where they spent their golden years.

She was a woman of strong faith - church was a big part of her life. She was very involved in it, including serving as a Camp Counselor when her children were in high school. Other interests and hobbies included tennis, Bridge club, the Fleetwood Garden Club, ballroom dancing, attending symphonies and other performances at Illinois State University's Bone Center, and writing in her diary on a daily basis. She was an avid reader - there were always stacks of newspapers and magazines for her to read when she could find the time. She encouraged and supported all of her children's multiple activities when they were growing up, including violin (Suzuki method), piano, flute, marching band, choir, swimming, diving, cross country, ballet, modern dance, tennis, and golf.

Although formally trained as a nurse, Char was very organized and took great pride in her homemaking and hostessing skills. She loved opening her home to and entertaining her husband's business associates and other groups and clubs she was a member of. She had impeccable taste, and the parties were beautiful. A classy lady, hands down.

She is survived by her children: Jana (Mark) Hines, N.K. (Tricia) Martin and Lara Martin-Glomski (David); nine grandchildren: Eric, Brittany and Damian Martin (Maddi, fiancee), William and Robert Hines, Cruz, Quinn, Cash and Colt Martin; two great-grandchildren; sister Marcia (Hugh) Glissman; and brother Ed (Rosetta) Nelson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman K. Martin and her brother Richard (Ruby) Nelson.

A small private graveside service is being planned in Indiana. Memorials may be made to Kirk in the Pines Presbyterian Church, 275 Asturias Dr., Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 or Elijah's Place, Mt. Carmel Community, 540 Ponce de Leon Dr., Hot Springs Village, AR 71909.

