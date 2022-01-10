ATLANTA — Charlotte A. Ijams, 88, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Services for Charlotte will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow. Mr. Henry Johnson will officiate. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Private burial will be at a later time in the Atlanta Cemetery.

Charlotte Ann Mitchell was born February 13, 1933, in Atlanta, the daughter of Allen and Gertrude (Van Ness) Mitchell. She was united in marriage to Allyn S. Ijams on January 27, 1952. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1999.

Charlotte is survived by their children: Peggy (Jerry) Watkins and Kirk (Lisa) Ijams; son-in-law Robert (Jane) Widmer; grandchildren: Jody Watkins, Joni (Mark) Smith, Jeremy (Claire) Watkins, Greg (Jennifer) Widmer, Jeff (Amanda) Widmer, Brad (Jessy) Widmer, Brock (Hayley) Werner, Luke (Amanda) Ijams, and Jake (Claire) Ijams; 20 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Art (Doris) Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Becky Widmer, and three sisters.

Charlotte was a 1951 graduate of Atlanta High School. From 1953-1963 Charlotte and Allyn farmed in Easton, IL, on the Samuell family farm. From 1963-1971, they operated Ijams Sundries in Atlanta. She retired from State Farm after working as a Secretary for over 30 years. She attended the Eminence Christian Church in rural Atlanta. Her hobbies included gardening, canning tomato juice, making Christmas cookies and the best homemade caramels. She always had room at her table for family, friends, or strangers for home-cooked meals and cherished her family gatherings.

Arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.