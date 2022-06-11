March 30, 1931 - June 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Charles Williams, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home. Memorial contributions may be left to Elaine Williams.

Charles was born on March 30, 1931, a son to Eugene and Carrie (White) Williams. He married Elaine Gaines on September 16, 1951.

Surviving are his wife, Elaine Williams; daughters: Susan (Jerry) Crawford, Sandra (Walter) McGowan, Stephanie Williams, and Sharon Williams; sisters: Wilma Parker and Dorothy Stewart; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stanley; sister, Lola Jackson; brothers, Hobert, Kenneth, Alfred, and Donald; and granddaughter, Deina Williams.

Charles was baptized at an early age and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. He graduated from Bloomington High School with the Class of 1949. In high school, he was a skilled football, basketball, and baseball player. Later in life, Charles became an avid golfer, dart player, and bowler. He was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan.

Charles proudly served his county during the Korean War in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion.

Online condolences and memories of Charles may be left for this family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.