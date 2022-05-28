Dec. 6, 1952 - May 24, 2022

EL PASO — Charles William Jones, 69, recently of Spring Valley, IL, and formerly of El Paso, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Visitation will be Saturday June 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, 209 N. Grant St, El Paso, IL. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Memorials can be made to The Charles W. Jones Fund at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH, 03301, which supports programs for developmentally challenged individuals, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Charles was born to Lloyd D. and Ferne (Shaffer) Jones on December 6, 1952, in Bloomington, IL. He grew up in El Paso, and later lived in Peoria. Charles was a well-loved figure in Tonica, IL, for many years.

In 1892, Charles married Virginia Alleman, and they shared many adventures until her passing in 1998.

While Charles faced greater challenges than most; he was unfailingly gracious, kind, and good humored. He was sincerely grateful for any small kindness shown him. Like his father before him, he loved to joke and kid around. Charles loved to socialize! In his world there were no strangers, just fiends he had yet to meet. Ho loved animals, "pretty" things, and any ballgame, but most devotedly to the St. Louis Cardinals as a lifelong fan. Charles enjoyed working at the Tonica nursery for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Virginia, and his brother-in-law and devoted caretaker of many years, Kenneth Alleman.

Hs is survived by his siblings: Wanda (Marvin) Bernhardy, of Kirkland, IL, Jerilyn (David) Brownell, of Stratham, NH, and Jon D. Jones, of Clayton, GA; nephews: Mark (Becky) Bernhardy, Dylan Jones and Warren Jones; and nieces: Lisa (Robert) Coyle, Kristen (Ray) Dusseault, and Beth (Chad) Vischer; along with numerous great-nieces and nephews. He left a legion of friends. Charles' family is especially grateful for the care and companionship he received from the staff at Aperion Spring Valley for the past few years and during his passing.

