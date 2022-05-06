April 27, 1927 - May 2, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Charles William "Bill" Frank, 95, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Carle Bromenn Hospital.

He will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Carmody Flynn Funeral home is helping with the arrangements.

Bill, or Charlie Bill, as his family and friends called him, was born on April 27, 1927, in Bloomington, IL, to Donald and Bernadine Frank. He was an only child, which was brought up many times throughout his life.

He married Jacquelyn Frost on August 6, 1950, Jacquie preceded him in death on July 23, 2012, after nearly 62-years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sally Frank Hill, on April 26, 2011.

Surviving are his children: Janie Frank and Don "Chip" (Deborah) Frank, both of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Katie, Brian, Billy, Casey and Olivia; and six great-grandchildren (soon to be seven great-grandchildren).

Charlie Bill proudly served in the United States Army during WWII, after graduating from Bloomington High school. While he likely never picked up a gun, according to him he was a heck of a pitcher for the Army baseball team. Rumor has it that his discharge date was delayed as the team was on a winning streak.

Upon his eventual discharge, he returned to the University of Illinois where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business/Insurance. Bill was a proud member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and the University of Illinois Baseball team.

He met Jacquelyn Frost on a blind date, on Halloween, and once they married in 1950, they returned back to Bloomington to begin their life together. Bill started Frank Insurance and began his career in the Insurance industry. He would go to the old Bloomington Club for Mabel's pimento cheese sandwiches at lunch and a few games of cards with other businessmen in town. In 1977 Dad, merged his independent agency with two others in town and it became Capen Frank Proctor & Bowles, Inc. which remains today.

Mom and Dad were very active observers in all of their kids' and grandkids' activities... especially if it involved any type of sporting event. They never missed any of their events when they were in town.

Jacquie and Bill enjoyed traveling and were lucky enough to go many places but their all time favorite was their condo in Venice, FL, where Dad made fresh squeezed orange juice every day, read the paper out loud to Mom, and played golf with his many friends.

Yes, Dad enjoyed golf... while we say: "family, friends and golf were his favorite things in life... that order may have been a bit skewed." He had his regular foursomes for years at BCC and a few holes in one.

We will miss his cute smile, boisterous laugh, quiet voice and his overall kindness, but we know he is up in heaven drinking a beer (with a little bit of salt) and laughing with Mom, Sal and his many friends. "You lived a good life Dad, and we are all better for it. Thanks!"

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials go to Second Presbyterian church or a charity on your choice.