Charles W. Rankin

CHAMPAIGN — Charles W. "Chuck" Rankin, 64, passed away peacefully Monday October 4, 2021, at his home in Champaign.

Visitation will be held 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Sunday October 24, 2021, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. His Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fisher Community Foundation for Education Enhancement.

Chuck was born February 15, 1957, in Gibson City. A son of A. Ramon and Lila Jean Hinton Rankin. He is survived by three sisters: Linda Buscher of Oak Park, Patricia Warren of Geneso and Debra (Rod) Harmon of Atlanta. Eight nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Alex) Pearl, Chris Buscher, Daniel Buscher, Katie Buscher, Amanda Bell, Adrienne (Brady) Haire, Hamilton (Christy) Harmon and Abby (Matt) Honerkamp; as well as eleven great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gary; and two brothers-in-law.

Chuck graduated from Fisher High School in 1975, and then went to Illinois State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science in 1980. He worked for the Federal Reserve in Chicago for many years. He was a creative artist, a fantastic photographer, and made the best chocolate chip cookies. He loved his cat, and his cat loved him. He loved spending time with family and friends, and was a cherished brother and uncle. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

