NORMAL — Charles W. Northcutt, 86, of Normal, passed away on October 12, 2021, at home. He was born August 2, 1935, to Walter and Dorothy (Beath) Northcutt; and married his sweetheart, Eilene Ring, on August 28, 1955.
Charles is survived by his loving spouse of 66, years, Eilene; children: Robert (Roselle) Northcutt, Steven (Vicky) Northcutt, Susan (Howard) Chason; grand children: Sarah Northcutt, Corey Northcutt, Kevin Northcutt, Allison Northcutt, Rachel Chason and Carter Chason; great-grandchildren: Ivy and Holly Northcutt. He is preceded in passing by his parents; and siblings: Robert H. Northcutt and Nancy Shook.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at East Lawn Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., with a service to follow and entombment, at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Heart Association.
Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com
