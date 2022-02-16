Charles W. "Bill" Smeltzer, Jr.

NORMAL — Charles William "Bill" Smeltzer, Jr., 74, of Normal, passed away at 1:29 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at Noon, Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington with Rev. Gerald T. Ward officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Monday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to Eastern Illinois University Newman Center c/o Roy Lanham, 500 Roosevelt Ave. Charleston, IL, 61920 or St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Patrick Church of Merna.

Bill was born October 17, 1947, in Decatur, the son of Charles W. and Ida Elizabeth Barnes Smeltzer, Sr. He married Valerie Burke on November 15, 1975, in Bloomington. She survives.

He is also survived by two sons: Michael (Shannon) Smeltzer and Bobby Smeltzer, both of Bloomington; two grandsons: Bryce and Lucas Smeltzer; a sister, Jewell Smeltzer of Superior, WI; and a sister-in-law, Sue Smeltzer of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Smeltzer.

Bill graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, Illinois State University and was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. He was warehouse manager for A.Y. McDonald. He served as usher at Illinois State University Athletics and loved the Holiday Classic. He also loved to read and work on model cars.

He was an avid Cubs, Bears and basketball fan, but especially enjoyed following his sons in their sporting events and later in life spending time with his grandsons. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.