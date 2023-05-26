Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dec. 6, 1939 - May 24, 2023

NORMAL — Charles Rowe, age 83, of Normal, IL, passed away at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, at his residence.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Noland Thomas will be officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to College Park Christian Church, Normal, IL.

Chuck was born December 6, 1939, in Winchester, IN, the son of Dana and Florence Heaston Rowe. He married Dorothy Elizabeth Boyce on November 23, 1961, in West Lafayette, IN. She survives.

Also surviving, his son, Daniel "Dan" (Marla) Rowe, Normal IL; three grandchildren: Stephanie, Jennifer, and Rachel Rowe, Bloomington, IL.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents.

Chuck graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's and master's degree in Biochemistry. He received his PHD from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Chuck was a research director and technical director at several companies, the most recent being StanChem, East Berlin, CT. Chuck had a "thirst for knowledge." He was a member of College Park Christian Church, Normal, IL. Chuck was a devoted Christian, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

