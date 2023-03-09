Oct. 31, 1932 - March 7, 2023

PONTIAC — Charles Ronald "Ron" Powley, 90, of Pontiac, IL, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:49 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

His funeral will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL, with Rev. J.D. Buchneau of the First Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be in Chenoa Cemetery, Chenoa, IL, full military rites will be accorded at graveside. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials in Ron's name may be made to First Presbyterian Church, American Heart Association or a charity of the donor's choice.

Ron was born on October 31, 1932, in Pontiac, IL, a son of Harold E. and Ora Mae (VanDoren) Powley. He married Leora "Mae" McDevitt on June 26, 1955, in Pontiac. She survives in Pontiac, IL; also surviving is one daughter, Lynda (Fred) Johnson of Pontiac, IL; one granddaughter, Sonja (Ron) Helander of Cornell, IL; two great-granddaughters: Elizabeth and Emily Helander; one brother, Ed Powley of Warrenton, MO.

Ron was educated in Pontiac schools and a 1951 graduate of Pontiac High School. After high school Ron served our country in the US Navy from 1952-1956. He was employed at the Pontiac Daily Leader in the composing room and retired from there after 44 years of service. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church-Pontiac. He was a member of the Oddfellows and he and his wife were members of Country Couples.

