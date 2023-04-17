Feb. 18, 1935 - April 15, 2023

STANFORD — Charles Ray Clark, 88, of Stanford, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Charles was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was born on February 18, 1935 in Stanford a son of Leslie Charles Clark and Irene Kay Sands.

He married Ida Jane (Andrews) Clark on August 15, 1959 in Neoga, IL. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2014. He was also preceded by a sister, Lois Graff and a brother, Benard J. Clark.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Tamilynn Clark, Stanford; and a grandson, Ryan Douglas Clark.

He served in the Army from 1953-1955 at Fort Leonard Wood. He worked as a cement mason until the age of 68 for Local 18 out of Peoria. He was a member of the antique motorcycle club and was an avid Cubs Fan.

He will be deeply missed by all who know him, his dog, Carmen and his cat, Bella. Cremation rites will be accorded and per his request no services will be held.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

