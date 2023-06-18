April 5, 1941 - March 18, 2023
NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — A celebration of life for Charles R. Nash (Chuck), who passed away on March 18, 2023, will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1700 N Towanda Ave, Normal IL. Please join with family and friends to remember Chuck and celebrate his life with us and with God.
In lieu of flowers, consider honoring Chuck with a donation to the International Essential Tremor Foundation.
