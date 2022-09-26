May 4, 1964 - Aug. 31, 2022
ATLANTA, Georgia — Charles "Pete" Trainor, 58, of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 31, 2022. Born on May 4, 1964 to Philip and Carol Trainor.
Pete was raised in Pontiac, IL and is survived by three siblings: Amy (Robert) Eskridge, Brad Trainor, and Denise (Dan) Weber.
A Celebration of Life on October 2, 2022 will be at Sheila's Nut House in Pontiac, IL from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Anyone who knew Pete is invited to drop by and reminisce. Bright colors, tie dye shirts, or tropical apparel is encouraged.
A full obituary may be found on Pete's Facebook page.
