March 11, 1931 - July 16, 2022

VANDALIA — Charles M. Dailey, 91, of Vandalia, IL, passed away at 7:35 PM, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at SBL Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia, with Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia with Military Rites accorded at the graveside by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post # 95, Vandalia & Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12:00 - 1:00 PM, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Charles M. Dailey was born on March 11, 1931, in Shafter, IL, the son of Hugh and Verneil (Watson) Dailey, who preceded him in death. He married Lillian Alta Duff on June 22, 1957, in Litchfield, IL. Together, they celebrated 52 years of marriage before her passing on November 13, 2009.

Charles was a United States Air Force Veteran; having served from 1951- 1955. He was also a lifetime member of the Laborers' International Union Local #362, Bloomington, IL; joining the local in 1955. Charles was very proud of his union membership and worked on key Central Illinois construction projects including Interstates 55 and 74, Diamond Star Motors, and State Farm Corporate Headquarters; retiring in 1994.

Charles had an avid love for hunting and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and was a horse racing and Indy 500 fan. Charles will be remembered for his friendship and loyalty.

He is survived by his nieces, nephews, and several close friends.

Heartfelt thanks to the attentive staff at Fayette County Long Term Care facility.