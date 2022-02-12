NORMAL — Charles Logan Nottingham, 86, of Normal, IL, passed away February 10, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home.

Charles was born February 3, 1936, in Decatur, IL, the son of Edward Nelson and Elizabeth (Mayberry) Nottingham. He married M. Joann Smith on October 10, 1980, in Decatur, IL, at St. John's Lutheran Church.

He was a veteran of the US Army. Following his military service, he worked for Orkin and was also a greeter for Wal-Mart.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. During his leisure time, he enjoyed golfing and was an avid bowler. One of his loves was singing country music.

Surviving are his daughter, Penny Culp (Craig) of Normal, IL; grandchildren: Charles Smith of Springfield, IL, Brian Oros of Decatur, IL, Matthew Culp of Goose Creek SC, Kaitlin Culp of Normal, IL; great-grandchildren: Linnea Biddenstadt of Fort Madison, IA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, M. Joann; parents; son, Jimmy Nottingham; and brother, Larry Nottingham.

Funeral service will be 11:30 AM Monday, February 14, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 10:30 – 11:30 AM Monday at the church. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Condolences may be left to Charles's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.