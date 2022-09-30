June 10, 1941 - Sept. 29, 2022

CHATSWORTH — The funeral for Charles LeRoy Shoemaker, 81, of Chatsworth will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatsworth, IL with Pastor Richard Likeness officiating. Burial will be at Germanville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatsworth on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Visitation will also be one hour before the service at the church.

Charlie went to meet his maker at 1:38 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He had been a patient of Iroquois Memorial Hospice since March of 2022.

He was born June 10, 1941, in Jewett, IL, a son of L.A. and Ruth Shoemaker. He married Kay Hornickel, March 6, 1966, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatsworth. She survives. They celebrated their 56th Wedding Anniversary March 6, 2022. Their unconditional love was a match made in Heaven. God knew what He was doing when He joined their two hearts.

Surviving are two sons: Jeff (Sheri) of Urbana and Scott (Jamie) of Gibson City; also surviving are five grandchildren: Jordan (Kourteney), Alec, Bayleigh (Kody) Smith, Ryleigh, and Lane; and one great-granddaughter, Charleigh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a sister.

Charlie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatsworth. He was an Army Veteran during the Vietnam War. He was employed at Growmark in Piper City for 42 years where he retired in 2003. He also farmed alongside his wife's parents, his wife, and his son, Scott.

He was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa who never knew a stranger. His day was made when he could make someone laugh. His contagious laugh, jokes, sassy comments, and loving personality will live on forever in our hearts.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Iroquois Memorial Hospice, and Chatsworth Fire Department.

Arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

