Sept. 24, 1941 - Feb. 7, 2023

NORMAL — Charles Lewis Bruder, 81, of Normal, passed away in Peoria February 7, 2023, due to complications from chronic pneumonia.

Chuck was born September 24, 1941, in Wells, MN, to George and Dorothy (Lingen) Bruder. They preceded him in death.

Surviving are his wife, Joan; two sons: Timothy and Joseph (Heather); and one grandson, Jordan Bruder, all in Normal. He is survived by three brothers and three sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck and Joan celebrated their 60th anniversary in October and resided in the McLean County area all of those years.

Chuck was a devoted Catholic. He grew up on a farm near Wells, MN, first attended a one-room country school, and later attended both Catholic and public schools. Following high school he entered the US Air Force, was stationed at Rantoul AFB, and commented these were some of the best four years of his life. He had a great love of his country and our veterans.

Chuck worked in the maintenance department of the Bloomington GE plant for over 30 years. He shared his mechanical abilities with all the kids and neighbors by repairing their Big Wheels, bikes, cars, mowers, snow blowers and making all necessary repairs around the home. He enjoyed his sons' Boy Scout adventures, coached baseball, and kept lawn mowers going for their part-time jobs. He and Joan enjoyed traveling to Alaska and Arizona in retirement. Fishing trips with his father-in-law were special. He was very close to his siblings, and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandson. In recent years he enjoyed watching old westerns and war movies and playing computer games.

As Chuck requested, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation rites will be accorded with private burial at a later date near his in-laws at Mt. Bloom Cemetery in Tiskilwa, IL. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton.

Memorials honoring his name may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project, the USO, Epiphany Catholic Church or the American Lung Association.