Charles L. Blankenship

Jan. 6, 1939 - Jan. 25, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Charles L. "Chuck" Blankenship, age 84, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Heritage Health, Bloomington, IL.

A masonic service for Chuck will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, with his funeral service to follow. The Rev. Wayne Giermann will be officiating. Burial will be at Chenoa Twp. Cemetery, Chenoa, IL. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the memorial home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Shriners Hospital and The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Chuck was born January 6, 1939, in Pontiac, IL, the son of Marvin and Annie Hale Blankenship.

He had married Judith Brandt on January 12, 1959.

Surviving are his three children: Rev. Keith Blankenship, Bonfield, IL, Janine (William) Halm, Bloomington, IL, Eric (Mary) Blankenship, Bloomington IL; eight grandchildren: Kristen Blankenship, Champaign, IL, Levana (Katie) Blankenship, Bloomington, IL, Joel Blankenship, LeRoy, IL, Alyssa (Aaron) Curtis, Bloomington, IL, Shannon Halm, Gibson City, IL, Jordan (Mikah) Halm, Algonquin, IL, Paige Blankenship, Bloomington, IL, Brett Blankenship, Peoria, IL; six great-grandchildren: Abigail, Kolton, Raelynn, Brinley, Indie and Boston; one sister, Jean Stenger, Clearfield, UT; and a special friend, Rose Larkin, Bloomington, IL.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jesse Blankenship; brother, James Blankenship; sisters: Dorothy Miller, Thelma Shoup and Virginia Morrissey; and a very close friend, Shirley Shafer.

