LITCHFIELD — Charles L. Appelman, 82, of Litchfield, a former resident of Normal, IL passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM at his residence in Litchfield, IL.

He was born on April 10, 1940 in Hawkeye, IA, a son of the late Lewis and Agnes (Winter) Appelman.

Charles graduated from Hawkeye High School with the Class of 1957 and went on to obtain his Bachelor of Art degree from Iowa State Teachers College in Library and Information Science. He was the Director of the Informational Media Center (IMC) for the Unit 5 School District in Bloomington, IL.

Charles was an avid reader, there probably wasn't a book he didn't read. He also collected coins, die cast cars, Coca Cola collectibles from bears to music boxes, and enjoyed sports especially the Minnesota Vikings. He liked food and fishing.

Charles is survived by his sons: Ron Cooper of Normal, IL, Tony (Kim Stewart) Pellhum of Litchfield, IL; grandchildren: Laura Cooper, Kathleen Cooper, Taylor Ward, Kaylee Pellhum, Karlie (Adam) Moore and Coltan Wicker; six great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Becky) Appelman; sister, Dorothy (Nick) Steinlage; sister-in-law, Judy Appelman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Daryl Appelman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be said Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Litchfield, IL Rev. Dan Willenborg will preside. Visitation will be held Friday, May 13, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 410 South State St., Litchfield, IL. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the family of Charles Appelman.

