Sept. 16, 1933 - Sept. 20, 2022

PAULING, Ohio - Charles J. Potter, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Vancrest of Payne, OH. Charles was born on September 16, 1933 in Texico, IL to the late William and Mary (Falley) Potter.

Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On September 5, 1958, he married the love of his life, Alma Lowry, who preceded him in death on April 23, 2021.

Charles worked as a mechanic and truck driver for Hornish Brothers in Defiance before retiring in 2006. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Paulding, OH.

Charles is survived by his daughters: Carol Drummond of Normal, IL and Charlene Marion of Danvers, IL; he is also survived by his granddaughter, Jennifer Marion of Strattford, IA. Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by brothers: James Kenneth Potter and William Roy Potter; sons-in-law: Gregory Drummond and Steven Marion; granddaughter, Ashley Drummond.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Den Herder Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Pekin, IL. Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of services on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Den Herder Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1275 Emerald Road, Paulding, OH 45879. Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.