July 1, 1932 - Aug. 1, 2022

CHATSWORTH — Charles H. "Chub" Haberkorn, 90, of Fairbury, formerly of Chatsworth, passed away at 12:55 a.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth. Fr. David Sabel will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Chatsworth.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, August 6, 2022, also at the church.

Memorials may be made to Chatsworth Fire Department or donor's choice of charity.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles was born July 1, 1932, in Paxton, the son of Henry W. and Dorothy A. Schade Haberkorn. He married Dolores Martin on February 19, 1955, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Jill (Robert) Dohman of Gibson City and Judy (Troy) Holmes of Gifford; grandchildren: Brandon (Suzy) Dohman, Bradley (Chelsea) Dohman, Zachary (Raquel) Lawrence, Landon (Bryce) Lawrence, Chip Holmes, and Cydney Holmes; great-grandchildren: Carter Dohman, Matea Cunningham, Brinlee Lou Lawrence, Raelynn Ann and Braxton Lee Lawrence; and sister-in-law, Lucille Haberkorn of Chatsworth.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers: Donald and Gerald; and sister, Marlene Harms.

Chub graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1949. He worked for Livingston of Chatsworth.

He was a member of Chatsworth High School Alumni and served as their President.

He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and H.O.P.E. Church in Chatsworth. Chub was a past Grand Knight and 70-plus year member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Chatsworth Sportsman Club.

Chub participated in Contour Plowing Contest, winning 1st place trophies in 1954, 1955, and 1958.

He was a World Book sales representative for 20 years and did lawn mowing for many people.

He loved playing Santa for area schools, nursing homes and families. He refereed many football and basketball games for 30 years. Chub was an avid Cubs fan.

Chub and Dolores loved to travel and visited many countries. They were snowbirds for four years before purchasing a condo in 2018, and made Ft. Myers, their home for two years before moving in 2020, to Gibson City.

Chub knew no stranger and would tell many jokes. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed many family vacations and watching his children and grandchildren participate in many activities.

The family would like to express their sincere thank you to the staff at Fairview Haven Retirement Community for the love and care shown to Chub.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.