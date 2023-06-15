Nov. 18, 1954 - June 12, 2023

ODELL — Charles F. Maubach, 68, of Odell, IL, passed away peacefully at home on the farm on Monday, June 12, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with Lung Cancer.

Chuck was born on November 18, 1954, to William and Margery (Cassady) Maubach. He married the love of his life, Cathy Garner, on January 18, 1975, in Pontiac, and was very proud to celebrate 48 years of marriage and 50 years together.

Surviving are his wife, Cathy; three daughters: Michelle (Brian) Knack of Gridley, IL, Laura (Jeff ) Pearce of Marshall, IL, Sarah Laesch of North Las Vegas, NV; one son, Douglas (Amanda) Maubach of Odell, IL; several beloved grandchildren: Alyssa Whitmar, Jaden Knack, Noah Knack, Lillian Pearce, Jackson Pearce, Garrett Pearce, Aubrie Laesch, Kalin Laesch, Norah Laesch, Sophia Maubach, Melody Maubach, and Lyric Maubach; all of his siblings: David (Sally) Maubach of Davenport, IA; William (Cindy) Maubach of Falcon, MO, Terri Maubach of Bloomington, IL, Joseph Maubach of Blackstone, IL, Carol (Ed) Waldschmidt of Odell, IL, Mark Maubach of Galt, CA, Daniel (Nadine Antolik) Maubach of Odell, IL; and many esteemed nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Cody Knack; and son-in-law, Austin Laesch.

Chuck was a lifelong Farmer who never met a stranger. His family and friends fondly remember him in service to others, from providing for his family, to fixing roads or plowing snow, to any task that a neighbor, friend, or stranger needed. Chuck was a hard worker whose biggest joys in life were his beloved grandchildren. He was immensely proud of his four children and all their successes. Chuck was passionate about politics and loved a good debate, almost as much as he loved spending time at the coffee shop getting the local scoop. He was a family man and friend who will be missed by many.

Chuck was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL. He attended St. Paul Grade School and Odell High School in Odell, IL. He began farming as a child and continued until the end. He was most honored to serve two and a half terms as the elected Road Commissioner for Odell Township, after he served many years prior as a dedicated assistant. He also spent time working for the Illinois Department of Transportation, among other work interests throughout his life. Chuck proudly served as the President of the Livingston County Township Commissioners, was a Board Member for the Livingston County Farm Bureau, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

A Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL, with Father David Sabel. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. Visitation is Monday, June 19, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL, with a Rosary at 2:30 p.m. for anyone who wishes to join the family.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial Contributions in Chuck's name may be made to St. Mary's Church in Pontiac, IL, St. Paul's School in Odell, IL, or the Mid Illinois Hematology and Oncology 407 E Vernon Ave Suite 104 Normal, IL, 61761.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com.