Charles F. Johnson

May 14, 1938 - July 24, 2022

LEROY — Chuck passed away peacefully at his residence on July 24, 2022, at 84 years of age.

Born May 14, 1938, in Springfield, IL, to parents Ray and Pauline Johnson. Chuck married the love of his life, Mary Mayol, on September 10, 1960, in Springfield, IL. He served in the United States Army at Ft. Sill, OK, from 1961-1963, and the Army Reserves until 1967, at which time he was honorably discharged from the Army.

Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Mary of Leroy; sons: Daniel of Chicago, Mark of Bloomington, Brian of North Carolina, and Christopher of Lexington. Also surviving are six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Chuck was a dedicated and loving husband, and was a role model and leader to his children and their children.

Chuck was an avid golfer, with his home course being the Leroy Country Club - where he enjoyed playing golf with his close friends and his sons. Chuck was also an avid fisherman, and boat fished primarily in Lake Bloomington, Lake Evergreen and enjoyed out-of-State fishing trips over the years. Chuck and Mary traveled extensively throughout the States and Canada and visited the majority of the national parks in the US and Canada.

The majority of Chuck's work life was spent in the meat department, as a meat cutter, for Jewel Food Stores, formerly Eisner until 1995, where he retired as a proud member of the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union in 1995, where he formerly served as the local union president.

Chuck will be greatly missed by all those who came to know and love him. Family and friends have been left with the joy and happiness of many fond memories of Chuck and the realization of knowing that he has gone to be with the Lord after a long and prosperous life on earth.

A private celebration of life is intended to be held amongst immediate family members in the near future.