Charles F. "Chuck" Boaz

BLOOMINGTON — Charles F. "Chuck" Boaz, age 88, of Bloomington, IL passed quietly at home, surrounded by family at 3:30 PM on November 11, 2021.

His wife Sharon S. (Smiley) Boaz survives as do his children; Jeff Boaz and Angie Wheeler (Tim); four grandchildren: Kelsie Meyer (Kyle) Richlands, NC, Kali Poulard (Christopher) Temple, TX, Charles Boaz (Michelle) Port Orchard, WA, Todd Boaz (Lauren) Bloomington, IL; two great-grandchildren: Theodore Meyer and Declan Poulard.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington St., Bloomington, IL. His funeral service will be 1:00 PM Thursday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Rev. Paul Stroup will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, you can honor, Charles with a gift to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL

