Aug. 22, 1937 - June 12, 2022

NORMAL — Charles F. "Chuck" Armitage, 84, of Normal, passed away at 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Chillicothe City Cemetery, Chillicothe. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Chuck was born August 22, 1937, in Peoria, the son of Floyd and Regina Daugherty Armitage. He married Mary Mikel Zook on September 19, 1997, in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are five children: Ami Armitage of Normal, Angelie Armitage of Grand Rapids, MI, Patrick (Brandi) Armitage of Panama City Beach, FL, William L. (Christen) Zook, Jr. of Bloomington, and Mikel (Michelle) Zook of Naperville; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Zook, and one daughter, Elizabeth Zook.

Chuck graduated from Western Illinois University with his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees, he then earned his Education Specialist Degree from Central Michigan University, and received his Doctorate from Illinois State University.

He first worked as a graduate assistant at Western Illinois University, then at Allegan High School in Michigan for five years. Chuck retired in 1997 from Illinois State Board of Education where he worked for 32-years. After his retirement, he enjoyed teaching at Heartland Community College for four-years.

Chuck was very enthusiastic about football and was a successful football coach, where he coached at three levels: high school, collegiate and semi-pro; locally, he was very proud to have coached the Twin City Trojans.

Chuck was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Kiwanis, and was an executive director for the Community Action Agency Board and for S.C.O.R.E. He was active in the Democratic Party, serving on the McLean County Board and also ran for several offices. In Chuck's spare time, he enjoyed writing and flying.

