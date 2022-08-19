Feb. 11, 1951 - Aug. 18, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Charles E. Gerwick, 71, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:42 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.

Chuck was born February 11, 1951, in Tulsa, OK, the son of Webb and Verda Hinthorn Gerwick. He married Deborah Leary on October 4, 1986, in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are two children: Jonathan Gerwick, Fort Worth, TX, and Elizabeth Gerwick, Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters: Sarah and Lauren Gerwick; and a sister, Sandy Moore.

Chuck graduated from Lexington High School and attended Danville Community College. He was a member of St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.

Chuck was very personable, never knew a stranger and was always there to lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed corvettes, fishing, making stained glass, the Beatles and the Chicago Bears. He loved his family and was extremely proud of his children.

