April 30, 1943 - June 23, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Charles E. "Charlie" Whelton, 79, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home.

His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington with Rev. David Glesne officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or Carle Cancer Center.

Charlie was born April 30, 1943 in Springfield, the son of James E. and Mildred Irene Butler Whelton. He married the love of his life, Debra Hewitt, on July 19, 1997 in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Charles James "CJ" (Heather Neeld) Whelton, Hendersonville, NC, Aaron (Rashmi Vasavada) Whelton and Erica (Adam) Horton, both of Portland, OR; three grandchildren: Emmet Whelton, Bela Whelton and Henry "Hank" Horton; and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Whelton Kirschman, St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Charlie graduated from Decatur High School and Duquesne University. He worked at State Farm Insurance Companies for thirty-three years, retiring as a systems analyst.

Charlie enjoyed tennis, visiting National Parks, corn on the cob and chocolate malts. He loved the Seinfeld Show, laughing at every episode no matter how many times he had seen it. He also never knew which day garbage needed taken to the curb.

