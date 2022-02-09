CLINTON — Charles E. "Charlie" Alwood, 77, of Clinton, IL, passed away 6:40 AM February 8, 2022, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

No services are planned at this time. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to Lane Christian Church.

Charlie was born November 16, 1944 in Clinton, IL, the son of John and Frances (Bateson) Alwood. He married Doris "Poge" Mandrell June 22, 1968, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Doris "Poge" Alwood, Clinton, IL; children: Michael Alwood, Springfield, IL, Susie (Steve Starkey) Schmid, Clinton, IL, and Claude (Gala) Alwood, Weldon, IL; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy (Art) Sutton, Bolingbrook, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and sisters, and one great-grandchild.

Charlie was as Vietnam veteran serving from 1965-1969. He worked for the Local #159 Laborers and retired from the Clinton School District where he was a custodian. He always enjoyed his trips to Kentucky.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.